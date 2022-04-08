Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.42

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and traded as low as $23.94. Naspers shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 105,091 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPSNY. Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Naspers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Naspers alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.