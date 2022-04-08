NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

CVE GRA opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$1.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.