Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $412.47

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.47 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.63). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.72), with a volume of 273,450 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £264.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.99.

Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

