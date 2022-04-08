Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $412.47

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.47 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.63). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.72), with a volume of 273,450 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £264.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 405.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.99.
Naked Wines Company Profile (LON:WINE)
