Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $760.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Myers Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

