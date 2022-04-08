MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$59.16 and last traded at C$58.57. 84,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 79,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.24.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.