MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €188.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €188.00 ($206.59) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €220.88 ($242.72).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX traded down €6.60 ($7.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €188.20 ($206.81). The company had a trading volume of 250,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of €201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €192.68. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.