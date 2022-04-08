M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $161.21 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

