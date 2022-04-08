M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $177.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.21. 1,749,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

