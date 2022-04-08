Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSPGet Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 357,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

