Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 357,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

