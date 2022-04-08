Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Pentair by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.22 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.