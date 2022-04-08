Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.