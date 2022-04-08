Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

