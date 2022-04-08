Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 685 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $353.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.