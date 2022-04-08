Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.