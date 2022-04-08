Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

POR stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

