Morgan Stanley Trims DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Target Price to 1,400.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,078. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.39.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

