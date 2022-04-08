Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to €40.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $991.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

