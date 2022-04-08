Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to €40.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $991.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
