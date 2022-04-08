Morgan Stanley Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $160.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.87.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

