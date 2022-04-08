Morgan Stanley Increases Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target to €16.00

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

