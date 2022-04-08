Morgan Stanley Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $51.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.07.

PNR stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,523,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

