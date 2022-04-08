Morgan Stanley Cuts Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Allianz stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

