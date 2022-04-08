Morgan Stanley Boosts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 280

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 245.88 ($3.22).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

