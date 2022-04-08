Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €179.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($196.70) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.75 ($195.33).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €145.90 ($160.33) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a one year high of €116.37 ($127.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.99.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

