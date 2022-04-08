Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $2,065,156.60 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $436.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

