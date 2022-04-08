MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $405.77 and last traded at $406.89. 13,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,647,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.12.

Specifically, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $65,249,318. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.