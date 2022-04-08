MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 309 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $428.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.