Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $39,682.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.18 or 0.00513219 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.