Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.