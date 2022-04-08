monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $159.24

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.24, but opened at $153.04. monday.com shares last traded at $146.15, with a volume of 7,617 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.42.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in monday.com by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

