Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $105,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $101,625.60.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20.
  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20.

Shares of QS opened at $18.76 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

