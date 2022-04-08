Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 2%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Approximately 252,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 780,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.05 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of £12.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.88.

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

