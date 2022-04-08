MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $123.83 and a 52 week high of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

