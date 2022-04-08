Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MITUY opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

