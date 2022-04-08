Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.68 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $81.04 or 0.00185791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $332,056.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.18 or 0.07455724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.77 or 1.00125685 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 94,815 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

