Mirrored Netflix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,753.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $34,753.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $427.29 or 0.00981946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.93 or 0.07415824 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,467.09 or 0.99891956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051854 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 18,539 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.