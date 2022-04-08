MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.39. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

