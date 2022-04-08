Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.
