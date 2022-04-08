Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.