Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.31. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

