Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

