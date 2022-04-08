Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of MCHP opened at $68.19 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

