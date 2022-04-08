Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

MBOT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

