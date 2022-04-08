Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 88,043 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 151,120 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

