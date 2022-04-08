Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 88,043 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OCDX stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.
