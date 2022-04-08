MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.97.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

