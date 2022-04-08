M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.96) price objective (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.16.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

