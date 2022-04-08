Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,023,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.69. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

