Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,360,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,800,637. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.69. The company has a market capitalization of $605.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

