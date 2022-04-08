Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

MLAB stock opened at $251.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.44. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.53.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

