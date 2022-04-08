Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.