Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 2,099,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.