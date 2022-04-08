Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,145,697 Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,829,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145,697 shares during the quarter. Largo accounts for approximately 6.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 1.56% of Largo worth $100,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Largo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Largo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSE LGO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. 80,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,454. Largo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.31 million and a PE ratio of 33.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

